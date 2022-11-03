NCAA Reportedly Makes Ruling In Louisville Basketball Investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY - DECEMBER 16: Rick Pitino the Head Coach of the Louisville Cardinals gives instructions to his team during the game against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Freedom Hall on December 16, 2009 in Louisville, Kentucky. Louisville won 94-57. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Louisville basketball program has reportedly avoided any major punishment after the conclusion of an Independent Accountability Resolution Process (IARP) investigation.

When the IARP officially releases its case letter on the investigation later today, Louisville will be hit with a simple $5,000 fine and reduction of recruiting days, per Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

The program will not receive any postseason ban, and former head coaches Rick Pitino and Chris Mack have avoided punishment altogether.

Former Louisville assistants Kenny Johnson and Jordan Fair will be assessed two-year show-cause penalties. Johnson, now an assistant at Rhode Island, will not be allowed to recruit during that period.

This ruling closes out a five-year investigation into the Louisville basketball program. The team allegedly committed seven violations under the leadership of Pitino and Mack.

The IARP determined that only one of these was a Level I violation. The rest were Level III, per Norlander.

An official punishment announcement will be made later this morning. IARP decisions can not be appealed.