There Are 2 Notable Absences From NCAA Tournament Announcers

The 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket is set and so is the schedule for the First Four and first round games later this week.

Turner Sports and the NCAA officially announced the game times, TV channels and broadcasting teams for the first games of this year’s tournament. The full schedule can be seen here.

There are two notable absences from this year’s broadcasting teams, though.

Neither Chris Webber nor Reggie Miller will be working the NCAA Tournament this year. The former NBA stars have been regular analysts for Turner Sports during the NCAA Tournament in recent seasons.

However, Webber and Miller are both absent from the NCAA Tournament broadcasting teams list this year. Miller had worked as an NCAA Tournament analyst since 2011, while Webber had been working the Big Dance since 2015.

There will be no Reggie Miller or Chris Webber on Turner/CBS' NCAA Tourney coverage. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 11, 2021

With the NCAA Tournament taking place in a bubble environment in Indianapolis, there are a couple of changes to the typical broadcasting teams. Perhaps Webber and Miller were unable to join the bubble, or have other responsibilities.

The 2021 NCAA Tournament is set to begin on Thursday with the First Four games, while the first round tips off on Friday.