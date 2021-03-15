The Spun

The NCAA Has Issued A Correction To Its Seeding List

After months of Bracketology, a full look at the ncaa tournament bracketINDIANAPOLIS, IN - APRIL 01: A 165-foot tall NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament bracket is seen on the JW Marriott Indianapolis leading up to the 2015 Final Four at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 1, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. The bracket is 44,000 square-feet. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The NCAA released its full No. 1 to No. 68 seeding list earlier on Sunday night, but it turns out there was a mistake in it.

The mistake happened in the No. 36 to No. 40 range, where teams like St. Bonaventure, Maryland and VCU, among others, were placed.

This was the original seed list from the NCAA:

  • No. 36 – Maryland
  • No. 37 – Virginia Tech
  • No. 38 – VCU
  • No. 39 – St. Bonaventure
  • No. 40 – Rutgers

Maryland is a No. 10 seed, while St. Bonaventure is a No. 9 seed. That seems like an odd move, considering Maryland is No. 36 on the seed list, while St. Bonaventure is No. 39.

However, the NCAA has since sent out an updated seed list, with Maryland remaining at No. 36, but St. Bonaventure at No. 37.

It’s still a bit odd that Maryland is a No. 10 seed and St. Bonaventure is a No. 9 seed, but perhaps the NCAA was looking to avoid placing Maryland in a situation where they would face a Big Ten team in the second round. Both Illinois and Michigan are No. 1 seeds and will play a No. 8 or No. 9 seed in the second round, assuming they advance.

Of course, the NCAA could’ve placed Maryland in Gonzaga or Baylor’s region and placed another No. 9 seed in the Illinois or Michigan region.

Alas, this is what we have for the 2021 NCAA Tournament.


