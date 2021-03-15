The NCAA Has Issued A Correction To Its Seeding List

The NCAA released its full No. 1 to No. 68 seeding list earlier on Sunday night, but it turns out there was a mistake in it.

The mistake happened in the No. 36 to No. 40 range, where teams like St. Bonaventure, Maryland and VCU, among others, were placed.

This was the original seed list from the NCAA:

No. 36 – Maryland

No. 37 – Virginia Tech

No. 38 – VCU

No. 39 – St. Bonaventure

No. 40 – Rutgers

Maryland is a No. 10 seed, while St. Bonaventure is a No. 9 seed. That seems like an odd move, considering Maryland is No. 36 on the seed list, while St. Bonaventure is No. 39.

However, the NCAA has since sent out an updated seed list, with Maryland remaining at No. 36, but St. Bonaventure at No. 37.

Just got an updated and corrected official seed list sent, and it looks like this is the correct order for this portion: pic.twitter.com/dWJG3TDoWc — Nicole Auerbach 😷 (@NicoleAuerbach) March 15, 2021

It’s still a bit odd that Maryland is a No. 10 seed and St. Bonaventure is a No. 9 seed, but perhaps the NCAA was looking to avoid placing Maryland in a situation where they would face a Big Ten team in the second round. Both Illinois and Michigan are No. 1 seeds and will play a No. 8 or No. 9 seed in the second round, assuming they advance.

Of course, the NCAA could’ve placed Maryland in Gonzaga or Baylor’s region and placed another No. 9 seed in the Illinois or Michigan region.

Alas, this is what we have for the 2021 NCAA Tournament.