The NCAA Has Revealed The First 4 Teams That Got Left Out

The 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket is officially here.

On Sunday night, the NCAA Tournament selection committee unveiled its 68-team bracket on CBS. The No. 1 seeds were as expected: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan.

There were some surprises at the bottom of the field, though.

Most notably, Syracuse made the field and avoided the play-in game, getting a No. 11 seed. Mid-major schools like Drake and Utah State also made it in.

Who were the first teams to miss the cut?

Here are the first four OUT of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, according to the official release from the selection committee.

Official First Four Out, per the NCAA:

1. Louisville

2. Colorado State

3. Saint Louis

4. Ole Miss — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) March 14, 2021

Louisville missing the NCAA Tournament is by far the biggest surprise of the night. The Cardinals went 13-7 in 2020-21, but ranked poorly in some of the systems like NET and KenPom.

Here’s the complete 68-team NCAA Tournament bracket:

The 2021 NCAA Tournament is scheduled to begin with the First Four games, which will be played on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tipoff on Wednesday night can’t get here soon enough.