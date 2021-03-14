The Spun

The NCAA Has Revealed The First 4 Teams That Got Left Out

Ole Miss vs. Xavier at center court of the NCAA Tournament.JACKSONVILLE, FL - MARCH 19: Dee Davis #11 of the Xavier Musketeers moves the ball up court against Martavious Newby #1 of the Mississippi Rebels during the second round of the 2015 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena on March 19, 2015 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The 2021 NCAA Tournament bracket is officially here.

On Sunday night, the NCAA Tournament selection committee unveiled its 68-team bracket on CBS. The No. 1 seeds were as expected: Gonzaga, Baylor, Illinois and Michigan.

There were some surprises at the bottom of the field, though.

Most notably, Syracuse made the field and avoided the play-in game, getting a No. 11 seed. Mid-major schools like Drake and Utah State also made it in.

Who were the first teams to miss the cut?

Here are the first four OUT of the 2021 NCAA Tournament, according to the official release from the selection committee.

Louisville missing the NCAA Tournament is by far the biggest surprise of the night. The Cardinals went 13-7 in 2020-21, but ranked poorly in some of the systems like NET and KenPom.

Here’s the complete 68-team NCAA Tournament bracket:

The 2021 NCAA Tournament is scheduled to begin with the First Four games, which will be played on Wednesday and Thursday.

Tipoff on Wednesday night can’t get here soon enough.


