The 2021 NCAA Tournament Will Take Place Entirely In Indiana

The 2021 NCAA men’s basketball tournament will be unlike anything we’ve ever seen.

One state will play host to the greatest event in sports. Naturally, the state of Indiana – known to many as the best basketball state in the nation – will host the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

“This is a historic moment for NCAA members and the state of Indiana,” NCAA president Mark Emmert said in a statement on Monday. “We have worked tirelessly to reimagine a tournament structure that maintains our unique championship opportunity for college athletes. The reality of today’s announcement was possible thanks to the tremendous leadership of our membership, local authorities and staff.”

Most of the NCAA Tournament games will take place at locations in Indianapolis, while Bloomington and West Lafayette will also host some.

The majority of the NCAA Tournament teams will stay at the Indiana Convention Center, which will also be used as a practice facility.

The 2021 NCAA Tournament Final Four will take place at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. There will also be games at Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Hinkle Fieldhouse and Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. Mackey Arena in West Lafayette and Assembly Hall in Bloomington will also serve as game sites.

🚨 TOURNAMENT UPDATE 🚨 In 49 states, it’s just basketball. But this is Indiana! The entire 2021 NCAA Tournament will be played in Indiana.

👉 https://t.co/pGHfOjbm6n pic.twitter.com/OhWhkmX3RE — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 4, 2021

“The 2021 version of March Madness will be one to remember, if for no other reason than the uniqueness of the event,” said Dan Gavitt, NCAA senior vice president of basketball. “With the direction of the men’s basketball committee, we are making the most of the circumstances the global pandemic has presented. We’re fortunate to have neighbors and partners in Indianapolis and surrounding communities who not only love the game of basketball as much as anyone else in the country but have a storied history when it comes to staging major sporting events.”

The 2020 NCAA Tournament was canceled. Hopefully the 2021 NCAA Tournament can go on as scheduled.