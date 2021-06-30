NCAA Tournament Star Cameron Krutwig Signs Pro Contract

Former Loyola Chicago star Cameron Krutwig is one of those great college basketball stars who doesn’t necessarily fit the NBA mold.

That doesn’t mean he won’t be playing professionally, though.

According to college basketball insider Adam Rittenberg, Krutwig has signed with the Antwerp Giants of the Euromillions League in Belgium.

Former #Loyola star Cameron Krutwig, one of my favorite college basketball players ever, signs with the Antwerp Giants of the Euromillions League. I want some merch. pic.twitter.com/7TDXDDljUw — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) June 30, 2021

Through four seasons with the Ramblers from 2017-21, Krutwig averaged 13.7 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. In this year’s incredible Sweet Sixteen run, the 6-foot-9 center notched a 19-point, 12-rebound performance against Kofi Cockburn and the No. 1 seeded Illinois Fighting Illini.

Despite having one more year of remaining eligibility after this year’s void COVID-19 season, Krutwig elected to declare for the NBA draft.

The NCAA cult hero addressed limitations and made his pitch to NBA scouts in a Q&A with The Spun earlier this offseason.

“I’m for sure under the radar. Everyone has questions about me, like who can I guard or can I deal with bigger shot-blockers. Obviously, the big thing is can I shoot or not. That’s something I need to work on,” Krutwig said. “I think I’m going to surprise some people with the way I’m shooting the ball. Combine that with my touch and feel for the game, and I definitely feel like I’m flying under the radar.”

While it won’t be at the NBA level (at least for now), Krutwig has achieved his biggest goal with today’s contract signing.

“Just the ability to say that I can play basketball every day for a living,” he said when asked about his driving force. “I’ve really found my love for the game over the past six weeks. I’m developing my game and developing who I am as a player. Not many people can say they get to play a sport for a living. So I think that and trying to prove my doubters wrong really drives me. I try to play the right way and make it to the highest level I can. “