Everyone Has The Same Complaint With Today’s Game Schedule

The NCAA Tournament has been on a different schedule this year, with all of the games taking place in the state of Indiana.

Due to the pandemic, the entire tournament is taking place across gymnasiums in the Indianapolis, Indiana area. The NCAA Tournament has been shifted a bit, too, as the first and second rounds went from Friday to Monday (instead of Thursday to Sunday). The Sweet 16 is taking place on Saturday and Sunday, with the Elite Eight on Monday and Tuesday.

This is all fine – mostly.

However, there is an issue with today’s game. The first game of the day – No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 5 Creighton – started shortly after 2 p.m. and ended shortly after 4 p.m. The next game, No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 4 FSU, is not starting until 5 p.m.

Why is there such a long break in between games?

Why do we have to wait an hour for the next game? This is not right! — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 28, 2021

Seriously, just start the next game. — Brian Bennett (@GBrianBennett) March 28, 2021

Why are we waiting for an hour for the next game to tip? So that we can have the last game of the day tip at 9:57 p.m. ET on a Sunday? Whose idea was this? — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) March 28, 2021

The games are more spread out this year to help with TV windows, maximizing the amount of eyeballs on each game.

However, it makes little sense for there to be a one-hour game between games on Sunday afternoons.

It’ll be interesting to see how the NCAA Tournament handles the schedule next year.