NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Announces Significant Decision

The South Carolina Gamecock's women's basketball team celebrating its national title win.DALLAS, TX - APRIL 02: A'ja Wilson #22 and head coach Dawn Staley of the South Carolina Gamecocks hold the NCAA trophy and celebrates with their team after winning the championship game against the Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs of the 2017 NCAA Women's Final Four at American Airlines Center on April 2, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

The NCAA Women’s Basketball is expanding to 68 teams this year – just like the men’s.

The expansion of the women’s tournament is huge for the sport. In addition, the bracket reveal will take place the same date as the men’s on March 13.

Previously, the women’s NCAA tournament only included 64 teams.

A press release from Council Chair Shane Lyons explains the decision.

“This immediate expansion of the women’s basketball championship reinforces the fact that leaders within Division I are committed to strengthening aspects of the women’s basketball championship that directly impact student-athletes,” Lyons said.

“We look forward to the positive change this will have for the student experience at the championship, especially as it relates to equal team opportunities to compete in the tournament.”

According to the release, this year only will showcase four NCAA opening round games on campuses:

“For the 2022 championship only the four opening round games will be conducted on the campuses of teams seeded in the top 16.”

It’s great to see the women’s game get its well-deserved four extra slots.

Last March, the NCAA received public complaints from several women’s teams and WNBA players about unequal accommodations at the respective March Madness tournaments.

Footage of the women’s programs access to weights and equipment compared to the men’s went viral. This forced the NCAA to acknowledge the inequity.

Hopefully this expansion leads to further equality between the two tournaments.

