NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament Announces Significant Decision

The NCAA Women’s Basketball is expanding to 68 teams this year – just like the men’s.

The expansion of the women’s tournament is huge for the sport. In addition, the bracket reveal will take place the same date as the men’s on March 13.

🚨 #ncaaW Tournament Update 🚨 🏀 DI women’s basketball tournament will expand to 68 teams!

🏀 2022 ESPN Selection Show will move to Sunday, March 13. More 🔗: https://t.co/6LSKIgIwiT pic.twitter.com/NgnbGmQjmA — NCAA Women’s Basketball (@NCAAWBB) November 17, 2021

Previously, the women’s NCAA tournament only included 64 teams.

A press release from Council Chair Shane Lyons explains the decision.

“This immediate expansion of the women’s basketball championship reinforces the fact that leaders within Division I are committed to strengthening aspects of the women’s basketball championship that directly impact student-athletes,” Lyons said.

“We look forward to the positive change this will have for the student experience at the championship, especially as it relates to equal team opportunities to compete in the tournament.”

According to the release, this year only will showcase four NCAA opening round games on campuses:

“For the 2022 championship only the four opening round games will be conducted on the campuses of teams seeded in the top 16.”

It’s great to see the women’s game get its well-deserved four extra slots.

Last March, the NCAA received public complaints from several women’s teams and WNBA players about unequal accommodations at the respective March Madness tournaments.

Footage of the women’s programs access to weights and equipment compared to the men’s went viral. This forced the NCAA to acknowledge the inequity.

Hopefully this expansion leads to further equality between the two tournaments.