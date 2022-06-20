Ndamukong Suh Addresses Future: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Five-time Pro Bowler Ndamukong Suh made an appearance on ESPN's "NFL Live" Monday.

The all-decade DT touched on a number of topics, including his NFL future. And while Suh did say that he would like to continue playing in 2022, “It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture.”

The NFL world reacted to Suh's days in Tampa seemingly coming to a close.

"Should the Broncos consider adding Ndamukong Suh??" asked a Broncos fan site.

"Lions bring him back to the D please let it end where it began," tweeted a Detroit fan.

"I pitched him on the Chargers…" said ESPN's Mina Kimes. "Seemed intrigued…"

"Confirms what we knew with the Bucs’ Hicks signing but I’ve never seen anyone take care of his body like Suh," replied Carmen Vitali. "He’s the ultimate pro & also coming off back to back 6.0 sack seasons. Any number of teams would benefit from adding a guy like him. He’ll land somewhere."

"... could always use a player like Suh," commented a Cardinals fan.

"I know of a certain team that likes mid/late season acquisitions of veterans looking for a Super Bowl contender to play on," tweeted Kansas City reporter Harold R. Kuntz. "Just saying."

"I'd take him back on the Dolphins as a rotational guy," said a Fins fan. "Dude would kill it with this line."

Let the pitches begin.