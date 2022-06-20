Ndamukong Suh Announces Decision On His NFL Future

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) points at Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pro Bowl defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh remains a free agent as we get closer and closer to training camp. So what are his plans since he has no NFL team heading into 2022?

According to ProFootballTalk, Suh has acknowledged that he probably won't be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a fourth season. He told ESPN's Adam Schefter earlier this month when the team re-signed Akiem Hicks that the Bucs were "out of the picture."

But PFT reported that Suh hopes to continue playing. He is expected to attract more interest as the league approaches training camp.

Suh started all 17 games for the Bucs in 2022, but he ultimately played the fewest snaps of his career. In fact, each of his three seasons with the Bucs have featured fewer and fewer snaps for him.

At 35 years of age, Ndamukong Suh may not have many years left. But he's been a model of health through his entire career.

In 12 NFL seasons, Suh has never missed an NFL game due to injury. This past year he had 6.0 sacks, 27 tackles, seven tackles for loss, 13 QB hits and a fumble recovery.

But it's been over five years since he was the kind of terrorizer at defensive tackle that made him one of the most feared defenders in the league.

Will Ndamukong Suh play in 2022? If so, for who?