Ndamukong Suh Names His Favorite NFL QB To Sack

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) points at Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, free-agent defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh appeared on ESPN's NFL Live where he discussed his future in the league.

"[I'm] excited to really just understand where I can potentially be," Suh said. "It looks like the Bucs are out of the picture, but excited to look at the other options."

Just a day later, Suh named a potential destination when he tweeted: "Raiders could be fun." The defensive tackle has been dominating the headlines over the past two days.

That continued Tuesday afternoon when he revealed his favorite NFL quarterbacks to sack. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Tony Romo all made the list - but none of them were No. 1.

No, that honor went to Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes.

Coming in at No. 5 was longtime Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler, which caught the attention of fans everywhere.

