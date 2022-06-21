Ndamukong Suh Names Team To Watch: NFL World Reacts

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Veteran defensive tackle Ndamukong Suh may have just given away where he will be playing next season.

Suh revealed earlier this week that his days in Tampa Bay have probably come to an end. That doesn't mean his playing days are over, though.

Suh is sorting out his options in free agency. One team may be starting to emerge as the leader in the clubhouse.

The standout defensive tackle mentioned the Raiders as a possibility on Twitter this week.

"Raiders could be fun," he said in response to Adam Schefter's report about him.

It's safe to say Raiders fans are pumped up over Suh's latest tweet.

Even Chandler Jones can't handle the tease.

"Stop playin with my emotions Smokey!," he said.

The AFC West became an arms race this off-season. It'd make perfect sense if Suh continued the trend and signed with the Raiders.

Should Vegas be true to its city and go all-in on Suh?