Ndamukong Suh Not Likely To Return To Buccaneers: Fans React

TAMPA, FL - JANUARY 23: Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Ndamukong Suh (93) points at Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) during the NFC Divisional playoff game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 23, 2022, at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa , FL. (Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Tampa Bay pass rusher Ndamukong Suh is "unlikely" to return with the Buccaneers for the 2022 season, per NFL insider Greg Auman of The Athletic.

The Bucs drafted Houston defensive lineman Logan Hall with the first pick of the second round and their remaining cap room is expected to go toward signing incoming rookies and possibly free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski.

"Bucs GM Jason Licht said drafting DL Logan Hall with the No. 33 pick didn't “shut the door” on Suh returning, but the 35-year-old is unlikely to be back given Tampa's cap situation. The Bucs' remaining cap space is expected to go towards signing draft picks and potentially re-signing TE Rob Gronkowski," Auman reports.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to these reports.

Fans reeled off several suggested landing spots for the five-time Pro Bowler.

Suh logged 27 tackles, 13 QB hits and 6.0 sacks through 17 starts with the Bucs in 2021. He earned $9 million through the third season of his contract with Tampa Bay organization.

Where would you like to see Suh end up in 2022?