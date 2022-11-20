Ndamukong Suh Reveals He Picked Eagles Over 1 Other Team

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh finally came off the free-agent market this past week.

The veteran pass rusher decided to sign with the Philadelphia Eagles, though he did have to think about it.

According to ProFootballTalk's Mike Florio, Suh was also considering the San Francisco 49ers before he signed with the Eagles. Suh told Florio that he picked the Eagles because he wants to try and win another Super Bowl.

Suh won his first Super Bowl in 2020 when he was a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also spent the 2021 season with them before he became a free agent during the offseason.

He made his debut with the Eagles on Sunday afternoon and it went well. Suh finished the game with three total tackles (one solo) and had a half sack as the Eagles defeated the Colts 17-16.

He'll look to build off those numbers when the Eagles take on the Green Bay Packers next Sunday night.

Kickoff will be at 8:20 p.m. ET.