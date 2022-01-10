Nebraska Announces Decision On Special Teams Coordinator

It’s a year of change in Lincoln, Nebraska. On Monday, the Cornhuskers continued to the turnover of their staff under Scott Frost by hiring a new special teams coordinator. The school decided to stay in-house, promoting defensive analyst Bill Busch.

“Bill’s experience and track record as both an outstanding coach and recruiter speaks for itself,” Frost said in a statement.

Busch is in his third stint with the University of Nebraska. And he marks the fourth offseason coaching hire the Huskers have made since finishing 3-9 and a pathetic 1-8 in Big Ten play.

Busch has previous stops at schools such as LSU, Ohio State, Wisconsin and Rutgers. Mostly working with defensive backs and in the specula teams wing.

Now he’ll attempt to save Frost, who’s running out of time at his alma mater. While seemingly well-liked in the building (and outside of it), Frost has posted a 15-29 record since taking over in 2018. Which includes a non-competitive 10-25 conference record.

Hopefully these changes can net a positive outcome for one of the more storied programs in college football.