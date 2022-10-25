Nebraska Coach Accidentally Reveals Recruiting Violation

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph accidentally slipped up and committed a recruiting violation on Tuesday.

Speaking with reporters, Joseph responded to a question about a four-star recruit who recently committed to playing for the Huskers.

But until that player (in this case Malachi Coleman) signs his national letter of intent Dec. 21, coaches are prohibited from publicly speaking on unsigned recruits.

"You got Malachi Coleman this weekend," a reporter cut-in while Joseph was answering a question.

"I wasn't finished answering that question," Joseph shot back. "I'm just joking. You're so uptight. But, no, right, we got Malachi."

When asked if he had spoken to Coleman since the announcement, Joseph replied, "Well, he said six months ago he wasn't coming, so you put the pieces together."

Per the AP, Joseph reportedly contacted Nebraska's compliance office immediately after the press conference to make them aware of the situation.