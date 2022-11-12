Nebraska Coach Carted Off After Unfortunate Hit On Sideline

LINCOLN, NE - OCTOBER 20: General view of a football before the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Memorial Stadium on October 20, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

It's not often you see a football coach gutting through injury on Saturdays, but that's just what Nebraska offensive coordinator Mark Whipple is doing after taking a tough sideline hit vs. Michigan.

The 65-year-old got rolled up on and was clearly hurt on the play, but remained on the sideline and still called plays before eventually being carted to the halftime locker room.

Fans reacted to Whipple's injury on social media.

"Hope Mark Whipple's OK," said Albert Breer. "That looked rough."

"Scott Frost waiting on the status of Mark Whipple," one user tweeted.

"I know we are upset with Mark Whipple and his choice of QB and play calling but that guy is a tough son of a bitch to still be there with a headset on," commented CornNation.

"If Mark Whipple is not able to call plays, analyst Steve Cooper is the only other coach on Nebraska's staff with play calling experience at FCS Portland State," reported Sean Callahan.

Here's to hoping the Nebraska OC is alright.