Nebraska Coach Has Honest Reaction To Facing Michigan

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers associate head coach - wide receivers / passing game coordinator - Mickey Joseph during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Nebraska interim head coach Mickey Joseph has a huge challenge ahead as the Cornhuskers face off against the undefeated Michigan Wolverines on Saturday.

Fresh off a disappointing blown lead to Minnesota this past weekend, Joseph's struggling squad will now look to bounce back against the No. 3-ranked team in the nation.

Joseph fully acknowledges that this Saturday's matchup won't be easy.

“They are probably the best that we are going to face this year talent-wise,” he said, per Saturday Down South. “They are well-coached. They do a really good job. They are a tough team. They do a lot in the run game. They do a lot on defense. They have a high IQ football team. And they are an older football team. So, you are dealing with a solid football team this week.”

Nebraska is 3-6 on the year, and 2-4 since Joseph took over for former head coach Scott Frost in Week 4. The team has lost each of its last three games.

Michigan is one of four remaining unbeaten programs in 2022.