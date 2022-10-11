Nebraska Coach Throws Major Shade At Rutgers' Crowd

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers associate head coach - wide receivers / passing game coordinator - Mickey Joseph during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Nebraska coach Mickey Joseph threw some serious shade at Rutgers' "sellout" crowd at SHI Stadium this past weekend.

The interim head coach doesn't believe the program was honest about its true fan total. He hopes Purdue can bring a better atmosphere in the Cornhuskers' next away matchup this weekend.

"I think the boys did a great job at Rutgers with the so-called sellout crowd. Because it wasn't a sellout. Let's be real about it... it wasn't a sellout," Joseph told reporters on Tuesday.

Prior to this Big Ten matchup on Friday night, the Rutgers football program announced a sold-out crowd of 53,762 fans. Photos of the stadium indicated that the sellout may have been exaggerated.

After going down 13-0 in the first half, Joseph and his Nebraska squad fought back with 14 unanswered second-half points to claim a 14-13 victory.

The Purdue hype is at a season-high right now. With three straight victories, the Boilermakers should draw a big-time crowd for this weekend's conference matchup against the Cornhuskers.

Saturday night's game will kickoff under the lights in a primetime matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET.