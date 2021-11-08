Nebraska Expected To Make ‘Several’ Changes Next Season

While head coach Scott Frost’s job may have survived another year in Lincoln, the same probably can’t be said for the rest of Nebraska’s coaching staff.

Sources tell ESPN’s Tom Rittenberg, “While Scott Frost will be back for [the] Huskers in 2022, Nebraska is expected to make several staff changes, most likely on offense.”

Saturday’s loss against Ohio State marked five straight losing seasons for the Cornhuskers, four of which came with Frost at the helm. He owns a 15-27 record during his tenure, including a 10-23 mark against Big Ten opponents.

Despite limited success, the former Nebraska quarterback is returning as the head man for season number five next year. Albeit, under a restructured contract.

Frost received a vote of confidence from Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts, who also is a former Cornhusker player.

“Scott has laid out a clear plan and vision for the future of Nebraska Football,” Alberts said in statement.

“We share a love of Nebraska and this football program and want nothing more than Nebraska Football to again compete for championships.”

The 46-year-old head coach was a part of two national championship teams at Nebraska in 1995 and 1997. However, it has been a long time since the program has seen that kind of success.

Frost was very successful coaching at UCF. He led the Knights to an undefeated season and Peach Bowl championship behind the arm and legs of McKenzie Milton.

It remains to be seen which staff members may be shown the door. But, expect some changes when the Cornhuskers man the sidelines of Memorial Stadium next season.