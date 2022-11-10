Nebraska Fans React To The Tough Quarterback Loss

Nebraska starting quarterback Casey Thompson has officially been ruled out for Saturday's game against Michigan.

The Cornhuskers were already in for a tough contest against the No. 3 team in the nation — and this injury news makes an upset all the more improbable.

Nebraska fans took to Twitter to react to this unfortunate news.

"Less than ideal," one said.

"Seems significant for Saturday," another added.

"His backups are 22 for 47 this season, averaging 3.6 yards per attempt with zero touchdowns and three interceptions," another wrote.

Interim head coach Mickey Joseph confirmed Thompson's status during a press conference on Thursday. This will be the former Texas quarterback's second straight missed game due to the throwing arm injury he suffered on October 29.

Redshirt freshman Chubba Purdy got the starting nod in place of Thompson last week as the Cornhuskers notched a disappointing loss to Minnesota. Sophomore Logan Smothers also played part of the game.

The Cornhuskers are 30.5-point underdogs in this weekend's matchup against Michigan.