Nebraska Fans Want Urban Meyer: Fans React

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 20: Former player Urban Meyer, rumored to be the next USC head coach, appears at the USC game against the Utah Utes at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on September 20, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Earlier this morning, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer made headlines.

Fox's college football pre-game show was in Lincoln this morning before a showdown between Nebraska and Oklahoma. With Meyer on the desk, fans let him know they want him as their next head coach.

"We want Urban!" chants started flowing.

That illicit some interesting responses from the college football world.

"My dudes I promise you that you do not," college football analyst Matt Brown said.

"Nebraska down BAD!" said another fan.

Other fans think it could be a good hire for the Huskers. "Nebraska would be very good very quickly if they hired Urban," one fan said.

Should Nebraska hire Meyer?