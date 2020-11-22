Nebraska Football Commit Has A Message For Huskers Fans

Nebraska football has been less than impressive thus far this season.

With a 41-23 blowout loss to Illinois on Saturday, the Cornhuskers fall to a disappointing 1-3 on the season.

Though Nebraska has struggled in this abnormal COVID-19 season, they do seem to have a bright future ahead of them. Since joining the team as coach in 2018, coach Scott Frost has significantly improved the Cornhuskers’ recruiting efforts.

Nebraska’s 2021 recruiting class is rife with strong additions. Four-star offensive lineman Randolph Kpai had a telling message for ‘Huskers fans heading into next season.

“If you’re not with us now, don’t jump on the train when we’re up,” Kpai wrote on Twitter.

Kpai’s recruiting class is ranked 18th nationally and fourth in the Big Ten, according to 247Sports. The strength of this class is in large part due to Frost’s skill as a recruiter. Nebraska’s 2021 class is now ranked fourth in the conference for the fourth year in a row — all while under Frost.

With all this young talent on their roster, Nebraska certainly has the potential to return to prevalence as a top team in the Big Ten.

For now though, the Cornhuskers need a short-term fix. Frost and his squad have fallen by a staggering 61 combined points in their three losses. Their only victory came in a closely-contested 30-23 win over a winless Penn State team.

Nebraska has a tough game coming up next weekend against Iowa. The Hawkeyes have won their last three games in blowout fashion.