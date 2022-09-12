Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach

TAMPA, FLORIDA - JANUARY 16: Ndamukong Suh #93 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on prior to the NFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Raymond James Stadium on January 16, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search.

He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired.

“If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted.

Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the Cornhuskers lost to the Georgia Southern Eagles on Saturday night, 45-42.

That dropped the Cornhuskers' record to 1-2, which isn't acceptable. They lost both games by a combined six points.

Frost finished his tenure with a 16-31 record as the program was never able to live up to expectations with him at the helm.

Associate head coach Mickey Joseph will take over Frost's job for the remainder of the season as the school plans a full coaching search.

Joseph's first game as head coach will be against the Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday at Noon ET.