Nebraska Football Loses Big Commitment From 2023 Class

Nebraska has lost a four-star commitment from its 2023 recruiting class.

Ashley Williams, a four-star edge rusher, has announced that he is reopening his commitment.

“I would like to thank the University of Nebraska, Coach Scott Frost, and Coach Mickey Joesph for your time and effort during the recruitment process," the statement read. "In light of recent events and lapse in communication, my family and I think it’s best that I decommit and refocus at this time. I want to express my gratitude for every opportunity and give a special shout-out to Nebraska fans and Coach Joseph for his relentless efforts.”

Williams is currently the No. 18 player in his home state (Louisiana) and the No. 37 edge rusher in the country, per 247Sports composite rankings. He's also the No. 350 overall recruit, regardless of position.

This announcement comes after Williams visited Auburn over the weekend.

He currently has interest from that program, along with Minnesota, Colorado, Florida State, Georgia Tech, and Nebraska.