Nebraska Football Made Embarrassing History On Saturday
It wasn't a great day to be a Husker on Saturday.
Nebraska continued its struggles under Scott Frost with a season-opening loss to Northwestern in Dublin, their third in the row.
That, as Miles Commodore points out, is the first time the school's football program has dropped three straight openers in over 70 years.
The Cornhuskers went into halftime down 17-14, but found a way to capture the momentum and grow their lead to 28-14 in the third quarter.
However, things began to go south for Nebraska after Scott Frost attempted to go for the kill shot with a surprise onside kick; giving the Wildcats great field position when it failed and an easy path to seven quick points.
After the loss, Frost accepted responsibility for the questionable call. Telling reporters:
I made that call, so it's on me. At that point in the game, I felt all the momentum was on our side. I thought if we [recovered] it, we could win the game. ... I felt like maybe we were the better team. You can't really foresee them scoring 14 straight and us sputtering after we played well to start the second half on offense. Those are excuses. If I had it over, I wouldn't have made the call.