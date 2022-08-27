Nebraska Football Made Embarrassing History On Saturday

LINCOLN, NE - AUGUST 30: The Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field for their game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

It wasn't a great day to be a Husker on Saturday.

Nebraska continued its struggles under Scott Frost with a season-opening loss to Northwestern in Dublin, their third in the row.

That, as Miles Commodore points out, is the first time the school's football program has dropped three straight openers in over 70 years.

The Cornhuskers went into halftime down 17-14, but found a way to capture the momentum and grow their lead to 28-14 in the third quarter.

However, things began to go south for Nebraska after Scott Frost attempted to go for the kill shot with a surprise onside kick; giving the Wildcats great field position when it failed and an easy path to seven quick points.

After the loss, Frost accepted responsibility for the questionable call. Telling reporters: