Look: Nebraska Football Player Has Message For Bowl Games

At least one Nebraska Cornhusker is itching to play in a bowl game. On Tuesday, Nebraska cornerback Cam Taylor-Britt sent out a tweet amid a number of COVID-related pull-outs from bowl eligible teams.

“They keep pulling these teams out of bowl games it only takes one call…” Taylor-Britt posted.

Taylor-Britt’s Huskers went 3-9 this season. Although eight of those losses were one possession games. Even so, it was a brutal season for Nebraska, losing their last six games to end the season.

Unfortunately for the Cornhuskers, it’s not likely they’ll be first on the call list when it comes to a bowl game fill-in. Cam Taylor-Britt’s next bowl game, however, will be in the Senior Bowl on February 5.

Back in November, the corner accepted the invitation. Although he hasn’t officially said whether or not he will enter the NFL Draft come next year.

That said, Taylor-Britt recorded 51 tackles this season. Along with a sack, an interception and 11 passes defensed. The 6-foot 205-pound DB began his career on the other side of the ball as a QB before switching over to the defensive backfield.