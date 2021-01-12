Nebraska Football Program Lands Running Back Transfer

The Nebraska Cornhuskers will get a strong boost to their offense next season.

USC running back Markese Stepp officially announced his decision to transfer on Tuesday afternoon. Stepp took to Twitter to break the news, posting an altered photo of himself decked out in ‘Huskers gear.

“Lets Work. #GBR,” Stepp wrote.

Coming out of Cathedral High School in Indianapolis, Indiana, Stepp was a 4-star recruit and No. 14 running back in the nation, according to 247Sports composite rankings. As a highly-touted recruit, the 2018 commit was expected to have an immediate impact on the USC squad.

Unfortunately, injuries have plagued Stepp throughout his collegiate career. After playing in just six games his sophomore year in 2019, Stepp suffered a season-ending ankle injury. The 6-foot, 230 lb running back also missed time in 2020 due to a mid-foot sprain.

USC’s switch to a passing-heavy attack this year was likely also a factor in Stepp’s decision to leave the program. Through six games this season, Vavae Malepeai was the leading rusher with a mere 238 yards. Stepp finished the year with just 165.

This transfer news for Nebraska comes just one day after Cornhuskers star wideout Wan’Dale Robinson announced his decision to leave the program.

With Robinson leaving a hole in Nebraska’s rushing/passing attack, Stepp should be a good supplement for Scott Frost’s offense.