Nebraska Football Reportedly Contacts Urban Meyer: Fans React

CINCINNATI, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 30: Head coach Urban Meyer of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game at Paul Brown Stadium on September 30, 2021 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Nebraska is looking for Scott Frost's successor. Naturally, Urban Meyer could be in the mix.

Nebraska football officials have reportedly contracted Urban Meyer regarding the program's head coaching vacancy. It's the first step in what could become an official interview and hiring process.

With that being said, it's currently unclear if Meyer has any interest in the vacancy.

"Urban Meyer has been contacted by Nebraska as the team continues its process of determining candidates for its head coaching vacancy, sources told CBS Sports on Saturday," said Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports. "It was not made clear whether Meyer was asked about his interest in holding the job."

Urban Meyer in Nebraska would make national headlines on a weekly basis. We sure do hope this gains some momentum.

"BREAKING NEWS! High-ranking sources at #Nebraska have informed MBG that Trev Alberts is meeting with Urban Meyer right now! #Itshappening," said Message Board Geniuses.

"This Nebraska fan is wearing a “Hire Urban Meyer” t-shirt," wrote Sports Illustrated.

"Whether you like him or not, Urban Meyer would save Nebraska Football," said Husker Wave.

Urban Meyer comes with baggage. There's no doubt about it.

However, Meyer has what it takes to save Nebraska football. Should the Huskers go all-in on one of the best coaches in the sport's history?