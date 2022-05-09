Look: Nebraska Football Reveals Its New Turf Field

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view of Memorial Stadium during a game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wyoming Cowboys on September 10, 2016 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Wyoming 52-14. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Memorial Stadium got a much-needed upgrade this offseason. And Nebraska football revealed a first look at it on Monday morning.

Memorial Stadium had a new turf field installed this year. It looks like it's been completed.

Take a look.

This is the first time the turf has been replaced since 2013. Hopefully it brings some good luck with it. Nebraska needs it.

The turf replacement process, meanwhile, began in April of this year.

Here's a pretty sweet time lapse of the entire turf field replacement.

Fans are loving the new look.

"September 17th can’t come soon enough," a fan said.

"Nebraska deserves to be good again," one fan tweeted.

"New turf has been put down at Memorial Stadium and I’m here to say it looks good," a fan commented.

Nebraska football will be playing on its new turf field this fall.