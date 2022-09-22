Nebraska Has Taken Notable Step In Coaching Search

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 6: People play ball before the game between the McNeese State Cowboys and the Nebraska Cornhuskers at Memorial Stadium on September 6, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

The Nebraska football program has hired an outside firm to assist in its ongoing head coaching search.

On Thursday, athletic director Trev Alberts announced a partnership with Collegiate Sports Associates.

Nebraska fired longtime head coach Scott Frost after a disappointing 1-2 start and a home loss to Georgia Southern in Week 2. Interim head coach Mickey Joseph lead the Cornhuskers to a 49-14 blowout loss to Oklahoma this past weekend.

It makes sense that Nebraska is taking this head coaching search seriously. The program is in serious need of a new leader that can return the team back to its former glory.

Frost was hired for that very reason in 2018. But through four full seasons in Lincoln, the former UCF head coach was unable to notch a single winning campaign/bowl game appearance.

For now, Joseph will continue his role as interim head coach.

Nebraska will look to bounce back with its next matchup against Indiana on October 1.