Nebraska Huskers Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 15: General view of the end zone marker before the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

One of the most iconic recruits of the 2022 football recruiting class is transferring after just one season with his team.

Decoldest Crawford, who made headlines thanks to his unique name, committed to and played for Nebraska during the 2022 campaign. However, he's ready for a new team.

After watching the school fire head coach Scott Frost and replace him with former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule, Crawford wants out.

Crawford didn't compile any stats during his true freshman season, but will have plenty of eligibility left wherever he plans to transfer.

A three-star wide receiver from Louisiana, he received offers from the likes of LSU, Penn State and USC.

Where will he end up next?