Nebraska Interim Coach Mickey Joseph Makes School History

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers associate head coach - wide receivers / passing game coordinator - Mickey Joseph during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

With Scott Frost's ousting as head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers today, Mickey Joseph takes over as the new interim head coach. And he's made some unique history in the process.

According to Amie Just of the Lincoln Journal Star, Joseph makes history as the first African-American head coach in Nebraska history. But not just as the head coach of the storied football program.

Joseph is apparently the first African-American to become a head coach of ANY sport in the Cornhuskers' athletics programs. For a school with 22 varsity athletic teams and over a century of history, that's pretty stunning.

But Mickey Joseph has earned his position thanks to years of climbing the high school and college coaching ranks.

A Louisiana native, Mickey Joseph played college football at Nebraska for four years as a quarterback. He had 14 passing touchdowns and 16 rushing touchdowns.

Unfortunately, an injury kept Joseph from pursuing a professional playing career. So he went into coaching, teaching offense at high schools across Nebraska and Louisiana before getting his first college coaching job at Tula in 1999.

Joseph got his first head coaching job at Langston in the NAIA in 2011. He went 13-7 in two seasons.

Perhaps the biggest job he had as an assistant was as the wide receivers coach of the 2019 LSU Tigers.

Now he's the head coach of his alma mater.

It's a historic time for Mickey Joseph even if the circumstances aren't ideal.