Nebraska Landed A Big Kicker Commitment On Tuesday

The Nebraska Cornhuskers just landed a major special teams commitment for their 2022 class.

On Wednesday, five-star kicker Charlie Weinrich announced his decision to join Scott Frost and the Huskers’ squad in Lincoln next season.

“Coach Frost and the entire UNL coaching staff — I am excited to give you all I have… Nebraska, I’m ready to make you proud,” Weinrich wrote on Twitter.

Weinrich, a Blue Valley High School kicker from Stilwell, Kansas, agreed to join Nebraska as a preferred walk-on. He made this decision over scholarship offers from Kansas and Southeast Missouri State. He also had another preferred walk-on opportunity at Iowa State.

“Family was why I chose Nebraska,” Weinrich said, per HuskerOnline. “Being with my sister was one of the most important things for me. I also have a super cool uncle who now lives in Lincoln which was another factor. I feel like I can make a big impact at Nebraska and having them there is huge.”

By electing to walk-on at Nebraska, Weinrich believes he’s betting on himself.

“If I put every ounce of effort into everything I do them I will soon be rewarded. … I believe a scholarship opportunity will only come if I continue to work towards it,” he added.

In his commitment announcement, Weinrich also thanked Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker, who took the young kicker “under his wing” and works with him often.

As a talented young kicking option, Weinrich will likely compete for the starting job in his first season with the program.