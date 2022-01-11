The Spun

Nebraska Landed Notable Running Back Transfer On Tuesday

Nebraska Huskers helmets on the field.LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 20: Nebraska Cornhusker helmets before their game at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are adding an SEC running back to their roster for this coming season.  On Tuesday former Texas A&M RB Deondre Jackson announced his decision to play in Lincoln.

“Adversity only visits the strong, but stays forever with the weak,” Jackson wrote. “Let’s Go Nebraska !! #GBR.”

Jackson saw action in four games this season. And just one the year prior.

With four years of eligibility remaining, the Stone Mountain, Georgia native looks to be one of the building blocks for a Nebraska RB room looking to add some depth. Both Sevion Morrison and Marvin Scott III departed, leaving a bit of a void in the Huskers backfield.

Buried under four running backs at A&M it was hard for Deondre Jackson to get on the field for Jimbo Fisher’s Aggies.

Now the former three-star recruit will look for a fresh start under Scott Frost at Nebraska. By all accounts the highly-touted recruit brings a lot of talent with him up north.

