Nebraska Lands Major Wide Receiver Transfer Commitment

The Nebraska Cornhuskers continue to utilize the NCAA's transfer portal, going back to the well to land another former Texas Longhorn.

On Tuesday, UT wide receiver transfer Marcus Washington took to Twitter to reveal his commitment to Sean Frost's Huskers.

Washington is a major pickup for Nebraska as it continues to retool its program.

At 6-foot-2, 191-pounds, Washington has some stature to him and is coming off an 18-catch, 277-yard season with a pair of touchdowns.

A former four-star recruit, Marcus Washington was the third-ranked prospect out of Missouri after a standout high school career in Saint Louis.

Recently, Nebraska landed former Texas quarterback Casey Thompson who led the Big 12 conference in touchdown passes in 2021, ahead of OU transfer Caleb Williams.

The pair of Longhorns will look to turn around what's been four straight losing seasons under Scott Frost at Nebraska, and five in total for the Huskers.