Nebraska Lands Big Recruiting News After Saturday’s Win

Nebraska football won on and off the field today.

Following the Cornhuskers’ 37-27 win over Purdue on Saturday, 2021 recruit Ru’Quan Buckley announced his commitment to the program. This is a sharp contrast with last week when Nebraska suffered a 20-26 loss to Iowa and had a recruit de-commit from the program.

Buckley told 247Sports that his decision boiled down to the Cornhuskers’ family atmosphere and his close relationship with assistant coach Tony Tuioti.

“I felt comfortable because I felt family and energy and a vibe when I got into Lincoln, Nebraska,” Buckley said. “Going there on a visit, I loved the coaches, the people, the team, everybody. And they recruited me for defensive end always. They said I would fit in by bringing energy to the group.”

DE Ru'Quan Buckley announces for Nebraska. Family vibe, relationship with the staff, particularly Tony Tuioti, and more led him to Lincoln. Huskers get as well in a high-upside recruit who played his senior season at 16. Will enroll early.https://t.co/ztSZYWE3Pj pic.twitter.com/dQOSA2mYMm — Allen Trieu (@AllenTrieu) December 5, 2020

Buckley is a 6-foot-6, 280 lbs senior DE out of Godwin Heights in Three Rivers, Mich. The three-star recruit fielded offers from multiple top programs, including Minnesota, Cincinnati, Florida State and Oregon. Michigan State had also reportedly gained some ground in the recruiting process before ultimately getting beat out by the ‘Huskers.

Despite their struggles this year, Nebraska football has had some of the best recruiting classes in the Big Ten over the past few seasons. Since head coach Scott Frost joined the program in 2018, the Cornhuskers have had the No. 4 recruiting class in the conference every year, according to 247Sports.

Buckley joins the No. 20 overall 2021 recruiting class for Nebraska next year. The defensive end has also reportedly decided to enroll early.

At 2-4 on the season, the excitement for Nebraska football has been pretty much limited to the future.