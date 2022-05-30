Nebraska Mentioned For Top 2023 Recruit Who Decommitted

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 20: Nebraska Cornhusker helmets before their game at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Nebraska has been linked to a four-star wide receiver recruit in the 2023 class.

Omarion Miller announced his intention to de-commit from LSU on Monday after being committed to the program for nine years.

Miller still holds an offer from Nebraska and it could be due to the program's new receivers coach. Mickey Joseph joined the Cornhuskers in December of last year after the Tigers had a lot of changes to their coaching staff.

Joseph was the coach who offered Miller out of high school.

Miller is currently the seventh-ranked player in his home state (Louisiana) and the No. 20 receiver recruit in the nation, per 247Sports Composite Rankings. He's also the No. 122 player overall for next year's class.

He currently has interest from several Power 5 schools, including Miami, Arkansas, West Virginia, and Mississippi State.

We'll have to see if Nebraska is able to land this super-talented player.