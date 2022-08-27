Nebraska, Northwestern Fans Create Massive Cup Snake

Fans at Dublin's Aviva Stadium are making the most of Saturday's college football matchup between Nebraska and Northwestern.

The beer is flowing at today's game — in large part due to some extenuating circumstances. With the in-stadium technology down, beer was made free for all fans in attendance.

This perfect storm of beer consumption helped spark some creativity in the crowd. Fans banded together to create a massive cup snake out of used pint glasses.

Take a look at the incredible accomplishment here:

In addition to the free booze at today's event, fans in attendance also have a fantastic game to watch. Nebraska currently leads the Wildcats 28-24 at the start of the fourth quarter.

Who knows how long this snake will be by the end of today's Week 0 matchup.