Nebraska Player Carted Off After Freak Injury

Nebraska safety Marques Buford Jr. appeared to suffer a gruesome knee injury early in Saturday's game against Wisconsin.

The sophomore defensive back was carted off the field early in the first quarter. He pumped up his teammates and Memorial Stadium crowd has he went back into the locker room.

Buford Jr. has been one of the most consistent defenders for the Cornhuskers this year.

He joined the Nebraska program as a three-star athlete in the 2021 class. Before suffering this injury, the young safety had logged 59 tackles, three passes defended and two interceptions on the season.

Given the look of this injury, it's fair to assume Buford Jr. won't return in this afternoon's game.

Stay tuned for updates on the severity of the injury.