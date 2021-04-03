Nebraska QB Adrian Martinez Sends Strong Message Before 2021 Season

Finishing fifth in the Big Ten with a 3-5 record, 2020 was certainly a forgettable year for the Nebraska Cornhuskers football program.

Heading into the 2021 season, rising-senior quarterback Adrian Martinez wants to make sure his squad doesn’t repeat that lackluster performance. The longtime ‘Huskers starter is prepared to right the ship.

“It was tough for sure, we didn’t get the exact results we wanted, but personally there was a lot of ups and downs as far as on the football field,” Martinez said in an episode Nebraska’s “Through Our Eyes” video series. “Next year is definitely a make or break it year. I can’t complain. The good, the bad … I’m thankful to be here.

“I’ve gotten to the point in my career where I’m going to leave it all out there and let the rest take care of itself.”

Bursting onto the Big Ten scene in 2018, Martinez kicked off his collegiate career with a solid start — logging 2,617 yards, 17 touchdowns and eight interceptions. Since then though, his play has dropped significantly. Splitting starting time with freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey, the Nebraska QB collected career lows in yards (1,055) and touchdowns (4) through the ‘Huskers shortened season.

With McCaffrey transferring to Louisville this offseason, the lone starting role will once again land solely on Martinez’ shoulders. The upperclassman wants to do right be the Nebraska faithful and silence his critics in 2021.

“You have to appreciate their passion and their dedication and their actual attention,” Martinez said. “Sometimes, they can get on you, yeah they’ve gotten on me. I think everyone knows that. Some of it’s deserved and some of it isn’t. The important thing is they want us to be great, just like we do.”

Behind the improved play of Martinez, Nebraska could take a positive step in an otherwise disappointing Scott Frost coaching era.