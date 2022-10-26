Nebraska Quarterback Makes His Thoughts On Mickey Joseph Clear

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers associate head coach - wide receivers / passing game coordinator - Mickey Joseph during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Following the dismissal of former head coach Scott Frost earlier this season, several big names were floated as the next lead man for the Nebraska football program. But after four games in the post-Frost era, it appears interim head coach Mickey Joseph is an increasingly popular option.

During his press conference on Tuesday, Cornhuskers quarterback Casey Thompson voiced his support for Joseph.

“What I like about him is, when you walk in the building, whether you’re a player or coach, everything you do is going to be evaluated,” Thompson said, per Jimmy Watkins of the Omaha World-Herald. “Everybody on staff has to do their job and he holds everybody accountable.

“... No matter what happens next year, Mickey Joseph will always have my respect. I want him to be around, for sure.”

Joseph's interim head coaching stint began with a tough blowout loss to No. 6 Oklahoma. But since then, the team has actually looked pretty solid. The Huskers notched back-to-back wins over Indiana and Rutgers before suffering a narrow loss to Purdue this past weekend — moving Joseph's record to 2-2.

Joseph will look to continue his bid for the head coaching job in a matchup against No. 17 Illinois on Saturday.