Nebraska RB Dedrick Mills Announces NFL Draft Decision

Nebraska Cornhuskers running back Dedrick Mills has officially announced his entry into the 2021 NFL Draft.

Mills took to Twitter to break the news, sharing a graphic with a heartfelt message towards the Nebraska program.

“Last but not least, I want to thank the University of Nebraska,” Mills wrote. “Without the endless support from coach Frost, coach Held, coach Dewitt, the strength and training coaches and Dr. Haskell, I would not be the man I am today. With that being said, I have decided to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.”

Dedrick Mills has had quite the collegiate journey.

His path began at Georgia Tech all the way back in 2016. Mills was a budding star for the Yellow Jackets, collecting 771 rushing yards and 13 all-purpose touchdowns through just nine games. Unfortunately, the young running back was kicked out of school after three failed drug tests in his freshman season.

From there, Mills made his way to Garden City C.C. in Kansas. After a solid couple years at the community college, Mills earned a 3-star rating and a No. 1 JUCO RB ranking, according to 247Sports composite rankings.

Mills finally earned his second chance at NCAA football when he committed to play for Scott Frost and Nebraska in 2019. Through his first year with the Huskers, Mills nearly replicated the stellar numbers put up in his freshman season at Georgia Tech, rushing for 745 yards and 10 touchdowns.

This year, Mills’ numbers took a hit on the struggling Nebraska team. Through six games with the Cornhuskers this year, Mills rushed for 396 yards and three touchdowns.

With Mills’ NFL decision, this is the second blow to the Nebraska offense in the past two days. Just yesterday, star receiver Wan’Dale Robinson announced his entry into the transfer portal.

Luckily for Scott Frost, the void left by the loss of these two stars will be partially filled by USC running back Markese Stepp, who announced his transfer to the Cornhuskers earlier today.

All the best to Dedrick Mills on his continued comeback journey.