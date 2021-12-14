Nebraska Releases Statement On Basketball Program Rumors

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are denying any wrongdoing in regards to its men’s basketball team and speculative recruiting violations.

On Tuesday, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts shared a statement on the matter.

“I am aware of recent public speculation regarding our men’s basketball program,” Alberts’ statement reads. “Our compliance staff has been in communication with the NCAA today and was told there is no active or pending investigation into our men’s basketball program.”

“Coach [Fred] Hoiberg and I have talked, and he has assured me his program is compliant with NCAA rules,” Alberts concluded.

Earlier on Tuesday, Bobby McGowens, the father of Nebraska’s Bryce and Trey McGowens, tweeted, “All NIL related. Nothing here. [Go Big Red].”

Much of the speculation regarding Nebraska’s men’s team is tied to potential recruiting violations. Most of which was talked about on social media and message boards.

