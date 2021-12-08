Nebraska Reportedly Close To Hiring Former NFL Assistant Coach

Nebraska has been making some changes to its football staff and it looks like another is on its way.

Per Mitch Sherman of The Athletic, the Cornhuskers are working on a deal with Donovan Raiola, who’s the Chicago Bears assistant offensive line coach.

Raiola would be replacing Greg Austin, who had spent the last six years with head coach Scott Frost.

I can confirm that Nebraska is working to come to terms with Donovan Raiola, Chicago Bears assistant O-line coach, to take over Austin’s old position group. Announcement coming soon, likely with the OC hire. https://t.co/mMQpaDjjo0 — Mitch Sherman (@mitchsherman) December 7, 2021

The offensive coordinator hire looks to be imminent as well. The Cornhuskers are reportedly set to hire Mark Whipple of the Pitt Panthers.

Whipple has been the OC with Pitt for the last three years and oversaw Kenny Pickett’s outstanding 2021 season as he got named a Heisman Trophy finalist on Monday.

Pitt’s offense ranked near the top of the country in several metrics and it was the biggest reason why the school won its first-ever ACC Championship on Saturday against Wake Forest.

Pickett threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns as the Panthers rolled, 45-21.

As for Raiola, he’s been with the Bears for four seasons and has helped their offensive line produce back-to-back seasons of 1,000+ rushing yards.

Nebraska is trying to have a better offensive attack next season and these hires would certainly help make that happen.