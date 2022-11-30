Nebraska Reportedly Hiring Key NFL Assistant Coach

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 15: Cheerleaders of the Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate a score against the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Just last week, the football world learned that former Carolina Panthers coach Matt Rhule would become the new head coach of the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

Rhule wasted no time getting a jumpstart on recruiting and filling out his coaching staff. He added to that coaching staff on Wednesday morning with another important hire.

According to a report from ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel, Rhule is poaching a coach from the Los Angeles Rams. He's hiring assistant coach Jake Peetz for an "undetermined" role.

"Rams assistant Jake Peetz is expected to join Nebraska as QB coach and an undetermined role," Thamel said. "He’s the former LSU OC and coached QBs for the Raiders and with Matt Rhule in Carolina. He’s a former Nebraska player from 2003-05."

Peetz coached with Rhule in Carolina for two years before moving on to become the offensive coordinator at LSU. After head coach Ed Orgeron was ousted, Peetz wasn't retained by the new coaching staff.

He then spent a year learning under Sean McVay.