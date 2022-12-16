Nebraska Reportedly Makes Decision On Mickey Joseph After Arrest

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers associate head coach - wide receivers / passing game coordinator - Mickey Joseph during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

After leading Nebraska to a few surprisingly good wins as interim head coach this past season, Mickey Joseph found himself at a crossroads with the organization following an arrest for domestic violence.

Joseph was arrested late last month and promptly placed on administrative leave. As of today, however, he is no longer with the program.

“Coach Joseph is no longer part of the University of Nebraska football program or an employee of the University,” a Nebraska Cornhuskers spokesperson told the Omaha World-Herald.

Per the report, Joseph's termination went into effect on December 6 - a full 10 days ago and one week after being placed on administrative leave.

Mickey Joseph played quarterback at Nebraska from 1988 to 1991, and went into coaching in the mid-90s. He managed to climb all the way to the head coaching job at Langston before trying his hand at Division I coaching with bigger programs.

In 2017, Joseph was hired as LSU's wide receivers coach and helped the unit win the national title as an undefeated team in 2019.

Joseph returned to his alma mater at the end of the 2021 season as the wide receivers coach, associate head coach, and passing game coordinator. But he was promoted quickly to interim head coach after Scott Frost was fired following a 1-2 start.

Joseph went 3-6 as interim coach, but the team decided not to retain him as head coach, instead going with Matt Rhule for the 2023 season and beyond.