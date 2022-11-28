Nebraska Reveals Official Matt Rhule Contract Terms

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Nebraska officially replaced Mickey Joseph over the weekend when it hired Matt Rhule to be the new head football coach.

Rhule was hired after he was let go from the Carolina Panthers last month.

The school unveiled the terms of Rhule's contract on Monday and it's a whopper. Rhule will be making $74 million over eight years and 90% of it is going to be guaranteed.

A salary pool of $7 million will also be available for the assistants that he decides to bring to his staff.

Rhule will be tasked with getting this program back on track after it got stuck in the mud during the Scott Frost era. Frost was fired back in September after he went 16-31 in five years as head coach.

Joseph then took over for him but things didn't get that much better. The Cornhuskers finished this season with a 4-8 record after they blew a 17-0 lead to the Iowa Hawkeyes last Friday.

We'll have to see how he does when he starts coaching this team next fall.