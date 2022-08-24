Nebraska Running Back Reacts To Starting Quarterback Decision

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Nebraska's Casey Thompson has a fan in freshman running back Gabe Ervin Jr.

The Texas transfer was officially named the Huskers starting quarterback after leading the Big-12 in passing touchdowns as a Longhorn last season.

On Wednesday, Ervin told Husker Online that Thompson's spot on the depth chart is well-deserved.

“Casey came in with that leader attitude, showing what the standards supposed to be and what the culture’s supposed to be at Nebraska,” Ervin said. “He deserves it. He works his butt off, his keys and his points on his throwing, everything’s good.”

Huskers fans are hoping Thompson's addition will be a shot in the arm for a Nebraska team that's struggled thus far in the Scott Frost era.

While Nebraska's offense ranked 20th in the nation last year, late game collapses and self-inflicted wounds made for eight one-possession losses in 2021.

We'll see if that fortune changes with Thompson behind center.