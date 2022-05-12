Nebraska Senior Baseball Player Dismissed From Team

OMAHA, NE - JUNE 24: The NCAA logo is shown on the field before the Oregon State Beavers game against the North Carolina Tar Heels during game one of the NCAA College World Series Baseball Championship at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 24, 2006 in Omaha, Nebraska. The Tar Heels defeated the Beavers 4-3. (Photo by Doug Pensinger/Getty Images)

Senior reliever Tyler Martin has been dismissed by the Nebraska baseball program for violation of team rules, Cornhuskers coach Will Bolts says per team insider Evan Bland of the Omaha World-Herald.

No further detail was given on said violations.

Martin made 20 appearances on the mound this season, notching 24 strikeouts, 11 walks and a 4.32 ERA.

Martin is the second pitcher to be dismissed this season. Last month, the team released right-handed pitcher Jaxon Jelkin. Nebraska officials did not give a reason for this dismissal.

With two of their original pitchers now off the roster, the Cornhuskers have a thin bullpen as the postseason quickly approaches.

Nebraska (19-27) will begin an away series against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Friday. The Big Ten tournament will begin later this month on May 25.